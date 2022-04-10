Southern Miss inducts 5 new members to M-Club Hall of Fame

Southern Miss Sports Information

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Southern Miss inducted the newest members of the prestigious M-Club Hall of Fame on Friday, which included Austin Davis (football), Lytrel Pollard (football), Gerald McRath (football), Trey Sutton (baseball) and Chad Williams (football).

Here is a look at the 2021 M-Club Hall of Fame class:

Austin Davis (Football/Quarterback 2008-2011)

Davis signed with Southern Miss to play baseball and eventually walked on to play football. In his first season as a starter, Davis set 15 school records for both game and single season marks and led the Golden Eagles to the 2008 New Orleans bowl victory. He was selected as Freshman All-Conference and Freshman All-American honorable mention. Davis set a new school record with 3,128 passing yards and broke Brett Favre’s school record for most touchdown passes by a freshman with 23. He ended the year with a combined total of 15 school records for both game and single season marks that included passing yards in a game (461), most rushing touchdowns in a game (5) and total offense for a season (3,323). Heading into his senior season, Davis had either broken or was on the verge of breaking nearly every passing record in Southern Miss history. Davis finished the season with 3,496 yards and 30 TDs, both school records.

Lytrel Pollard (Football/Linebacker 1994-1997)

A four-year letterwinner and a two-year starter for the Golden Eagles, Pollard had an outstanding career at linebacker in spite of being an overlooked player during his tenure. He finished with 145 solo tackles, 129 assists for 274 total tackles in his career. The Bay Springs native posted 17 tackles for losses and had eight quarterback sacks, while also adding 10 pass breakups and two fumble recoveries. Pollard led the team in tackles in 1997, adding 12 games with double-digit tackles including a career-high 18 against Georgia and 14 tackles against Florida State. He was named defensive player of the game in a pair of games during his senior season. He was part of back-to-back Conference USA Championships and helped the Eagles win the Liberty Bowl. Pollard graduated from Southern Miss in 1998 and earned a Masters in 1999.

Gerald McRath (Football/Linebacker 2005-2008)

McRath came to Southern Miss from Powder Springs, Georgia and became a four-year letterman. At 6-3, 220 pounds, he was an ideal sized linebacker. He led the team in tackles in 2006, 2007 and 2008 and is fourth all-time in assisted tackles. He was first team All-Conference USA in 2007 and 2008. He was on the All CUSA freshman team in 2006. McRath was CUSA Defensive Player of the Year in 2007. He was on the Sporting News First Team Freshman All-American team in 2006. Also, in 2006, he made the College Football News Freshman All-American team and in 2007 made the College Football news Sophomore All-American team. He was drafted by the Tennessee Titans in 2009 and played for the Titans from 2009 to 2012. McRath graduated from Southern Miss in 2007.

Trey Sutton (Baseball/Infielder 2005-2008)

A four-year letterwinner for the Golden Eagles, Sutton was a National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association All-American (3rd Team), Louisville Slugger/Collegiate Baseball Freshman All-America and CoSIDA Academic All-American during his career. He earned Conference USA All-Conference honors three consecutive seasons, while also being named to the C-USA All-Freshman Team. The Hattiesburg native was a two-time Preseason All-Conference Team selection and two-time C-USA All-Academic Team member, while being named the C-USA Scholar Athlete of the Year for Baseball in 2007. Sutton finished his career with the most hits at 327, ranks 3rd all-time in career at bats (926), 2nd in runs scored (220), 1st in all-time singles (238) , 6th in all-time doubles (56), tied for 5th all-time in triples (10), 5th in all-time total bases (472).

Chad Williams (Football/Cornerback 1998-2001)

A four-year letterwinner, Williams, finished his career with 303 total tackles that included 188 unassisted, 115 assisted, 15 tackles for loss, 15 pass deflections, six forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries. He was a member of the 1999 team the captured the Conference USA Regular season championship. The Birmingham, Ala. native earned first team all-conference accolades as a senior and second team all-conference honors as a junior, leading the team in total tackles with 114 including 11 tackles for loss. He also finished with eight quarterback sacks, five deflections, four forced fumbles and one fumble recovery. As a junior, Williams ranked second on team in total tackles with 108. Williams currently serves as the defensive backs coach at Southern Miss.

