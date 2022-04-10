Landrum’s Homestead Village celebrates spring with special event

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Landrum’s Homestead Village hosted a special event to celebrate the changing of the season.

In addition to all their usual attractions, such as blacksmithing and wood carving, the village opened up the smokehouse for some barbeque and placed spring-themed picture spots throughout the park.

“These are very busy days for us,” Landrum’s co-owner Susan Landrum said. “The weather is fantastic.

“We’re known for our spring foliage. The weather is perfect and it’s just a great way to kick off the spring.”

Landrum’s is known for their blast-of-the-past activities and seasonal events.

Additional events can be found on their website.

