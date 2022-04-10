Jones County seeking ‘most wanted’ quartet

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in locating the four ‘Most Wanted’ individuals being sought on county-issued bench warrants.

The quartet saw the arrest warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court on unrelated charges.

The four include Larry Bourne, Clint Jones, Eric Jones and Marzell Windham Jr.

Specific charges for each were not released.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these four individuals, please contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Departments at (601) 424-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (602) 428-7867 (STOP).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.