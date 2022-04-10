Win Stuff
Jones County seeking ‘most wanted’ quartet

Jones County Sheriff's Department asking public's help in finding four 'most wanted' individuals in Jones County.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 11:16 PM CDT|Updated: 8 hours ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Jones County Sheriff’s Department is asking the public’s help in locating the four ‘Most Wanted’ individuals being sought on county-issued bench warrants.

The quartet saw the arrest warrants issued by the Jones County Circuit Court on unrelated charges.

The four include Larry Bourne, Clint Jones, Eric Jones and Marzell Windham Jr.

Specific charges for each were not released.

If you know the whereabouts of any of these four individuals, please contact the Jones County Sheriff’s Departments at (601) 424-3147 or Jones County Crime Stoppers at (602) 428-7867 (STOP).

