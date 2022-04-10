Win Stuff
Hattiesburg Zoo celebrates Alberta the giraffe’s 2nd birthday

Alberta, the younger of the Hattiesburg Zoo's two giraffes, celebrated her second birthday Saturday.
By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - “Baby Bertie” celebrated her birthday Saturday with all the proper pomp and circumstance befitting a celebrity.

Alberta, The Hattiesburg Zoo’s, younger of two giraffes, turned two years old Saturday, and visitors made their way to her exhibit Saturday to celebrate the birthday.

To celebrate, the zoo gave away ‘bertie-cakes’ to the first 100 children to come to the zoo and served a special ‘Bertie Dole Whip’ all day.

“We’ve seen a lot of people get invested with them,” Laura Leggett,, the keeper for the giraffe exhibit. “We have guests come and ask about them all the time.

“They both have very unique personalities. So, I really enjoy getting to know them, getting to know their personalities. It’s been a lot of fun.”

To wrap up the party, visitors sang ‘Happy Birthday’ and the keepers presented her a birthday cake made of kale and carrots.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

