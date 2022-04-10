A gray, cloudy weather week ahead in Pine Belt

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

It is going to be clear and chilly again overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

Come Sunday, you can expect sunny skies and warmer temperatures, with highs around 80 degrees. It will also be breezy, with south winds at 10 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour.

Clouds will increase Sunday night with lows in the upper-50s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday, with highs in the lower-80s. For Monday night look for mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower-60s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday, with a chance for an isolated shower. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

By Tuesday night, there is a 40 percent chance for showers with lows in the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, a storm system will move through the Pine Belt. A 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

The shower and thunderstorm chances rise to 70 percent Wednesday night. Some of the storms could be severe so keep up with future forecasts.

Highs will be in the mid-80s and lows in the upper-50s by Thursday morning. There is a 40 percent chance for showers on Thursday afternoon, with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Friday, with highs around 80 degrees and lows around 60 degrees by Saturday morning.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Saturday with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower-80s.

