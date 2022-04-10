Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

A gray, cloudy weather week ahead in Pine Belt

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson says Pine Belt residents can expect plenty of gray skies next week.
By Rex Thompson
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Good Saturday evening, everyone!

It is going to be clear and chilly again overnight with lows in the mid 40s.

Come Sunday, you can expect sunny skies and warmer temperatures, with highs around 80 degrees. It will also be breezy, with south winds at 10 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour.

Clouds will increase Sunday night with lows in the upper-50s.

Partly cloudy skies are forecast for Monday, with highs in the lower-80s. For Monday night look for mostly cloudy skies with lows in the lower-60s.

Mostly cloudy skies are expected on Tuesday, with a chance for an isolated shower. Highs will be in the lower 80s.

By Tuesday night, there is a 40 percent chance for showers with lows in the mid-60s by Wednesday morning.

Wednesday, a storm system will move through the Pine Belt. A 50 percent chance for showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Wednesday afternoon.

The shower and thunderstorm chances rise to 70 percent Wednesday night. Some of the storms could be severe so keep up with future forecasts.

Highs will be in the mid-80s and lows in the upper-50s by Thursday morning. There is a 40 percent chance for showers on Thursday afternoon, with highs in the lower-80s and lows in the upper-50s by Friday morning.

Mostly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Friday, with highs around 80 degrees and lows around 60 degrees by Saturday morning.

Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast for Saturday with a 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Highs will be in the lower-80s.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Biloxi Beach will be full this weekend as thousands of people visit the coast for Black Spring...
Visitors begin to arrive as the weekend’s spring break events get underway
‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars
Marion County residents give their opinions on East and West Marion consolidation.
Marion County residents voice concerns at Q&A board meeting
Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs, two of which were pit bulls, outside a home on Ball...
Woman might need third amputation after surviving vicious dog attack, family says
A 2003 International tractor-trailer driven by Van Parker, 44, of Yazoo City, Miss., traveling...
One dead after fatal crash in Yazoo County

Latest News

WDAM 7's Rex Thompson gives his weekly forecast
WDAM 7 First Alert Weather forecast
Patrick's 4/8 Forecast
Tomorrow will be chilly, but this weekend will be great!
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 4/8
Patrick's Friday PM Forecast 4/8
Jones County tornado victims return home to new renovations
2019 tornado victims get new homes