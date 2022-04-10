Win Stuff
Adams County deputies discover over 2,000 Ecstasy tablets during traffic stop

Deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling...
Deputies with Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling east on Liberty Rd for a traffic violation On the evening of April 9.(Adams Co. Sheriff's Office)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
ADAMS CO., Miss. (WLBT) - Deputies with the Adams County Sheriff’s Office initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle traveling east on Liberty Road for a traffic violation on the evening of April 9.

During the traffic stop, deputies received consent to search the vehicle and discovered 2,035 Ecstasy tablets and a small amount of marijuana.

The driver and owner of the vehicle, Robert Minor, was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking of Schedule I drugs.

The passenger, Kristen Paige, was arrested and charged with possession of marijuana under 30 grams.

Kristen Paige (L) Robert Minor (R)
Kristen Paige (L) Robert Minor (R)(Adams County Sheriff’s Office)

Minor could be facing 20 years at the Mississippi Department of Corrections if convicted of aggravated trafficking of Schedule I drugs.

