600 residents participate in Laurel’s Hazardous Household Waste Collection Day

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Hundreds of Jones County residents got rid of old tires, motor oil and outdated electronics in the right way Saturday by taking those items to the Laurel Fairgrounds.

They brought carloads of items to a Hazardous Household Waste Collection Day.

The event was hosted by Jones County and funded by a grant from the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality.

Products that were accepted at the event included old paint, household chemicals, TVs, and computers.

Organizers say about 600 residents participated.

“We don’t want any kind of hazardous materials or waste going into the ditches or any other areas of the county,” said Danielle Ashley, CAO and board attorney for Jones County. “We want to do it in a safe and proper way to make sure that we take care of our county.”

The last hazardous household waste collection day was held in the Spring of 2019 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

