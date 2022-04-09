Win Stuff
Spring Fest 2022 brings out 120 vendors in Laurel

A beautiful Saturday helped bring out the crowds to Spring Fest 2022.
By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 6:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Lots of Pine Belt residents celebrated at beautiful April Saturday by doing some outdoor shopping at the Laurel Fairgrounds.

Arts and crafts, boutique items and/or food were gobbled up at the second annual Spring Fest.

More than 120 vendors from across the state participated.

“We actually also have a lot of tourists that come through,” Spring Fest organizer Amelia Bates said. “We have people from the Jackson area, the Coast, that come out to be vendors because they want to be a part of Laurel.”

Spring Fest was hosted by Four Arrows Events.

“I have some tumblers, some T-shirts, key chains and some welcome signs,” said Bay Springs vendor Shakira Stewart. “There are some good people out here selling some good things.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

