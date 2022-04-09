Petal activates ‘Action Line’ to report community concerns

PETAL Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Petal is implementing a 24/7 helpline for its residents.

The new “Action Line” is an extension to City Hall where residents can report issues or concerns that are not emergencies but could be addressed, such as potholes for example.

“We’re trying to push customer service. So part of customer service is being available to those that you serve,” said Petal Mayor Tony Ducker. “It may be a little issue, may or may not be that big of a thing, but if you’re thinking about it, you should have a resource that you can pass that message along to us.”

The action line replaces an app system the city paid for a few years ago.

Ducker reports switching to the action line will save the city more than $5,000 annually.

The action line number is (601) 475-1926.

