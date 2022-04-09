Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

One dead after fatal crash in Yazoo County

A 2003 International tractor-trailer driven by Van Parker, 44, of Yazoo City, Miss., traveling...
A 2003 International tractor-trailer driven by Van Parker, 44, of Yazoo City, Miss., traveling south on Highway 3, collided with a 2003 GMC Sierra driven by Tommie J. Cagle III, 46, of Bentonia, Miss., traveling north.(MGN)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2022 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YAZOO CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash that occurred on Saturday morning on Highway 3 in Yazoo County.

A 2003 International tractor-trailer driven by Van Parker, 44, of Yazoo City, Miss., traveling south on Highway 3, collided with a 2003 GMC Sierra driven by Tommie J. Cagle III, 46, of Bentonia, Miss., traveling north.

Both vehicles collided head-on into each other.

Parker received unknown injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Cagle received fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.

This crash is currently under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Biloxi Beach will be full this weekend as thousands of people visit the coast for Black Spring...
Visitors begin to arrive as the weekend’s spring break events get underway
‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars
Marion County residents give their opinions on East and West Marion consolidation.
Marion County residents voice concerns at Q&A board meeting
Kyleen Waltman was mauled by three dogs, two of which were pit bulls, outside a home on Ball...
Woman might need third amputation after surviving vicious dog attack, family says

Latest News

Laurel attraction celebrates new season with spring event.
Landrum’s Homestead Village celebrates spring with special event
Landrum's sprung into spring Saturday
Landrum's sprung into spring Saturday
About 600 residents participated in the Hazardous Household Waste Collection Day in Laurel...
600 residents participate in Laurel’s Hazardous Household Waste Collection Day
Waynesboro festival draws thousands
Waynesboro festival draws thousands
Right-way-to-throw-away-day thrown
Right-way-to-throw-away-day thrown