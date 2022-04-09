Win Stuff
Medical marijuana: proposed regulations released

By Courtney Ann Jackson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:04 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - There is some progress being made on getting the state’s medical marijuana program up and running.

The Department of Health has the first three proposed regulations up for review and comment.

Those do’s and don’t’s are guided by the details found within Senate Bill 2095.

Testing facilities have specific guidelines on monitoring THC levels and detecting any contaminants.

Advertising and marketing will be restricted with no TV ads or billboards.

Also, the work requirements lay out things like the workers have to be at least 21 and can’t be a felon.

The public comment period ends on April 15.

