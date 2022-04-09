Marion County residents voice concerns at Q&A board meeting

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County residents filled out the National Guard Armory for the question and answer meeting held by the school board.

Superintendent Carl Michael Day gave a presentation to the group regarding the declining population of Marion County and the low test scores among the high schools.

“You can say which comes first, the chicken or the egg? Good schools or business opportunities that bring families in? One of the two. You can argue which comes first, but you must have both for growth,” said Day.

The presentation highlighted all phases of the project, including the upgrades to be done to each school, what the current schools will be used for and the tax increase for the residents to make up the $15.1M needed for the new changes.

Residents seemed split on the consolidation.

One resident stood up and addressed the school board on why they think the consolidation is not a good idea.

“Thank God there is a public vote, and hopefully, we can make the right decision. I see where you stand, but you are willing to take out of my pocket for no good reason,” said the resident.

Another resident spoke up to give their reason on why the consolidation could possibly work.

“You have to bring the kids here. It all starts with the kids. It’s not us, it’s the kids. They want to go here, they want to go to East Marion, they want to go to West Marion, they want to go to Sumrall. They want to go to Marion County School District, because of a better school system and more opportunities.”

The consolidation of East and West Marion will be up for a vote on May 24.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.