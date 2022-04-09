Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Marion County residents voice concerns at Q&A board meeting

By Will Polston
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Marion County residents filled out the National Guard Armory for the question and answer meeting held by the school board.

Superintendent Carl Michael Day gave a presentation to the group regarding the declining population of Marion County and the low test scores among the high schools.

“You can say which comes first, the chicken or the egg? Good schools or business opportunities that bring families in? One of the two. You can argue which comes first, but you must have both for growth,” said Day.

The presentation highlighted all phases of the project, including the upgrades to be done to each school, what the current schools will be used for and the tax increase for the residents to make up the $15.1M needed for the new changes.

Residents seemed split on the consolidation.

One resident stood up and addressed the school board on why they think the consolidation is not a good idea.

“Thank God there is a public vote, and hopefully, we can make the right decision. I see where you stand, but you are willing to take out of my pocket for no good reason,” said the resident.

Another resident spoke up to give their reason on why the consolidation could possibly work.

“You have to bring the kids here. It all starts with the kids. It’s not us, it’s the kids. They want to go here, they want to go to East Marion, they want to go to West Marion, they want to go to Sumrall. They want to go to Marion County School District, because of a better school system and more opportunities.”

The consolidation of East and West Marion will be up for a vote on May 24.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
Biloxi Beach will be full this weekend as thousands of people visit the coast for Black Spring...
Visitors begin to arrive as the weekend’s spring break events get underway
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say

Latest News

6pm Headlines 4/8
6pm Headlines 4/8
Petal activates 24/7 service line for residents.
Petal activates ‘Action Line’ to report community concerns
.
Petal activates ‘Action Line’ to report community concerns
.
Marion County community meeting