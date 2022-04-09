Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

First responders host Prom Promise mock crash at NE Jones High School

By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 8:25 PM CDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - State and local first responders gathered at Northeast Jones High School Friday to show students the deadly consequences of drinking and driving.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and volunteers from several Jones County volunteer fire departments hosted a Prom Promise Mock Crash event at the football stadium.

Two vehicles were used in a scenario simulating the aftermath of a head-on collision.

Student actors and community volunteers played the parts of injured passengers and grieving family members.

Prior to the mock crash event, students heard from Dwight Owens, who was paralyzed in 2005 when his car was struck by a drunk driver.

“I need to let (the students) know, they need to know, that their life is valuable, that they have a purpose, no matter what their challenges are, no matter what their circumstances are, and I don’t want them to make a choice that’s going to put that in jeopardy,” Owens said.

“It’s about choices, the choices you make in life can determine the outcome of your life,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “This night, the prom night for Northeast Jones, we especially don’t want to lose no student.”

The prom for Northeast Jones is scheduled for Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
Biloxi Beach will be full this weekend as thousands of people visit the coast for Black Spring...
Visitors begin to arrive as the weekend’s spring break events get underway
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say

Latest News

Petal activates 24/7 service line for residents.
Petal activates ‘Action Line’ to report community concerns
Marion County residents give their opinions on East and West Marion consolidation.
Marion County residents voice concerns at Q&A board meeting
Two local ministries hand out cases of water to senior residents during this drive-thru event...
Columbia ministries host drive-thru water, sanitizer giveaway for seniors
The Coffeehouse at Brookside and Hunter’s Edge held fundraisers throughout the year to help pay...
Ellisville Police now equipped with body cameras