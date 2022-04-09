First responders host Prom Promise mock crash at NE Jones High School

JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - State and local first responders gathered at Northeast Jones High School Friday to show students the deadly consequences of drinking and driving.

The Jones County Sheriff’s Department, the Mississippi Highway Patrol and volunteers from several Jones County volunteer fire departments hosted a Prom Promise Mock Crash event at the football stadium.

Two vehicles were used in a scenario simulating the aftermath of a head-on collision.

Student actors and community volunteers played the parts of injured passengers and grieving family members.

Prior to the mock crash event, students heard from Dwight Owens, who was paralyzed in 2005 when his car was struck by a drunk driver.

“I need to let (the students) know, they need to know, that their life is valuable, that they have a purpose, no matter what their challenges are, no matter what their circumstances are, and I don’t want them to make a choice that’s going to put that in jeopardy,” Owens said.

“It’s about choices, the choices you make in life can determine the outcome of your life,” said Jones County Sheriff Joe Berlin. “This night, the prom night for Northeast Jones, we especially don’t want to lose no student.”

The prom for Northeast Jones is scheduled for Saturday night.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.