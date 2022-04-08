Whistle Stop Festival to be held in Waynesboro on Saturday

WAYNESBORO, Miss. (WDAM) - The annual Whistle Stop Festival, held in April each year, honors Wayne County’s rich railroad heritage by attracting arts and crafts sellers from more than a half-dozen states, as well as nearly 10,000 spectators who come to enjoy the sights and sounds of this one-of-a-kind street festival.

The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., with vendors and activities across Rhinehart Square and several blocks in the city.

A total of 87 merchants from all around the area will be on hand to sell their items. Throughout the day, there will also be entertainment for those who attend.

Team W, organizers of the festival, said it’s the biggest event of the year in the county and is an opportunity for everyone to come out and enjoy some family-friendly fun.

Patsy Brewer is a member of Team W. She said the festival is also good for the local businesses.

“It helps the local economy,” said Patsy. “While people are here, they’re going to stop and buy gas. They’re going to go to Walmart or the grocery store. It produces income for the city of Waynesboro.”

“It will also feature the Barney & Marie Skipper Memorial Car Show, we’re expecting a great turnout for that. The vendors will start setting up at 7:30 till 9:30 and we’ll start if officially at 10 o’clock.”

As part of the annual festival, the antique car show at the Courthouse parking lot will offer a variety of vintage automobiles for viewing, with trophies and/or plaques as well as cash prizes of $100, $75, $50, and $25 up for grabs. Due to the high cost of gas, cash rewards are being awarded this year.

The awards ceremony will be held at 2:30 p.m.

The Barney & Marie Skipper Award for “Best in Show” and the People’s Choice Award are the most coveted awards at the event. Customers can vote for their favorite automobile by purchasing a $1 ballot. In one category, anyone who attends the show can vote, whereas all other categories will be assessed by designated judges. The cost of registration is $20 per vehicle, payable on the day of the event.

The festival is appropriately centered around the railroad line that runs through downtown Waynesboro, not far from where passenger trains were used to transport people to and from Wayne County. Freight trains still transport items produced in the area to national and international markets.

The Whistle Stop Festival was canceled in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

You can contact Margaret McCoy at 251-285-9860 or Patsy Brewer at 601-735-2268 for further information.

