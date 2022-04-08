Tomorrow will be chilly, but this weekend will be great!

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the 50s. Overnight Lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Areas of patchy frost will be possible north of US 84.

Tomorrow will be amazing with more sunshine and cool air. Highs will top out into the low 70s

Sunday will be a little warmer with highs in the low 80s. Skies will be sunny all day long.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Our next storm system will move in towards the middle of next week with another round of showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.