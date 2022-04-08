Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

TikTok contest offers PRCC students free, half-price fall 2022 tuition

PRCC is also offering half-price tuition for all students attending the summer 2022 semester.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 11:50 AM CDT|Updated: 19 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Do you have main character energy? If so, you could win a full scholarship to a local community college for the fall 2022 semester.

As part of its 2022-2023 school year launch, Pearl River Community College is holding a scholarship contest. The theme is “ROAR with the BEST: Where YOU are the main character.”

If you are a new or returning student coming to PRCC this fall, you are invited to share your main character energy through a video on TikTok. Creative submissions are encouraged.

To be eligible to win, you must use the hashtags #MainCharacter #MainCharacterEnergy #MainCharacterPRCC and tag PRCC’s official TikTok account @PRCC_Wildcats.

Contestants must also have an admissions application on file at PRCC and live in one of our six-county districts: Forrest, Hancock, Jefferson Davis, Lamar, Marion, and Pearl River.

One student will earn a full scholarship for the fall semester and two will receive half-price tuition in fall 2022.

Winners will be selected and notified on Wednesday, June 1.
Winners will be selected and notified on Wednesday, June 1.(Pearl River Community College)

PRCC is also offering half-price tuition for all students attending the summer 2022 semester. This applies to full and part-time students.

All that is needed to receive this discount is to register for the classes, and PRCC will adjust the fees.

Enrolling at Pearl River Community College only requires four steps:

  • Apply for Admissions online and have your transcript sent,
  • Apply for Financial Aid, including doing your FASFA,
  • Apply for Housing if needed and
  • Sign up for ROAR, our orientation program to help you have the BEST experience as a Wildcat.

In-person ROAR events will be held in June and July.

You can visit PRCC.edu/admissions to apply.

Anyone interested in a tour of the Forrest County Campus or Poplarville Campus can also reach out to the Office of Recruitment by calling 601-403-1197, emailing recruitment@ prcc.edu or visiting the webpage PRCC.edu/recruitment.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
Biloxi Beach will be full this weekend as thousands of people visit the coast for Black Spring...
Visitors begin to arrive as the weekend’s spring break events get underway
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say

Latest News

6pm Headlines 4/8
6pm Headlines 4/8
Petal activates 24/7 service line for residents.
Petal activates ‘Action Line’ to report community concerns
Marion County residents give their opinions on East and West Marion consolidation.
Marion County residents voice concerns at Q&A board meeting
.
Petal activates ‘Action Line’ to report community concerns
10pm Headlines 4/8
10pm Headlines 4/8