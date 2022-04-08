Win Stuff
“Seedsters” present Easter eggs to Mississippi’s first lady

The "Seedsters," presented a dozen Easter eggs to Mississippi First Lady Elee Reeves.
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WDAM) - Mustard and eggs often can be paired together to form some wonderful concoctions, and that’s certainly the case here in Mississippi during the current Easter season.

Earlier this week, the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board presented a dozen Easter eggs created by the “Seedsters” to Mississippi’s First Lady, Elee Reeves.

The Seedsters sprouted from The Mustard Seed, a Christian community for adults with developmental disabilities.

“The Mustard Seed and the ‘Seedsters’ have brought so much joy to our family and to many across our state over the years,” First Lady Reeves said. “I have been looking forward to seeing the creativity and the talents of the ‘Seedsters’ at this year’s Easter egg presentation.

“I’m proud to help promote and honor these Seedsters as they have worked to share the wonder and beauty of our great state.”

Twelve mustard Seedsters were each given the opportunity to craft eggs representing one of the museums around the state of Mississippi.

The works and Seedster artists involved included:

  • Vicksburg Military Park (Russell Cobb)
  • B. B. King Museum (Steven Bryant)
  • Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, (Taylor Moore)
  • Mississippi Agricultural and Forestry Museum (Allie Ruffin)
  • Mississippi Museum of Art (Heather Frazier)
  • Mississippi Arts and Entertainment Experience (Lindsay Hamilton)
  • Mississippi Civil Rights Museum (Sarah Simonson)
  • Delta Blues Museum (Will Gibbes)
  • Mississippi Aquarium (Robin Smith)
  • Ohr-O’Keefe Museum of Art (Michele Trebotich)
  • Grammy Museum (Mary Claire Fairbank)
  • Jim Henson Museum (Gabrielle Chambers).

The 12 artists were invited to the governor’s mansion to personally present their Easter eggs to the first lady and to enjoy cookies and juice following the presentation.

“It’s an honor to present these beautiful eggs to First Lady Reeves,” said Ryn Laster, president of the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board. “To witness the joy and excitement as the ‘Seedsters’ describe their creations with such enthusiasm is very heartwarming.

”It means so much to the artists to gift these ‘eggs’ceptional pieces of art.”

For more information about the Mississippi Egg Marketing Board, contact Jennifer Thompson at (601) 359-1144 or email jennifer@mdac.ms.gov.

6pm Headlines 4/8
Petal activates 24/7 service line for residents.
Marion County residents give their opinions on East and West Marion consolidation.
Marion County residents voice concerns at Q&A board meeting
10pm Headlines 4/8
