Pink Up: Pink Ribbon Fund gears up for busy April

By Taylor Curet
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 3:45 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Pink Ribbon Fund began as a humble project in 2003.

Five or six women got together to raise money for those going through breast cancer.

“Very honored to be a part of the Pink Ribbon Fund,” said Christy Amay. “I’ve been with them for ten years this October. It is an amazing group of women that we all just rally together and help support 17 counties around this area.”

The money raised goes straight to the patients for medical bills, chemotherapy, restoration – anything to help, hope and heal the Pine Belt.

The organization has grown to be a staple of the community with over 30 volunteers.

“What’s great about our organization – a lot of our volunteers are people that we’ve actually helped,” Amay said. “We are a nonprofit and 100 percent of all proceeds, every dime we take in goes straight back to the patient.”

After COVID put a stop to things for two years, the Pink Ribbon Fund’s excited about the three fundraising events returning in April.

Up next on the calendar is “Pack the Pete in Pink” beginning April 22 during Southern Miss baseball’s series with Rice. Raffle tickets and pink T-shirts will be sold throughout the weekend.

“We have great support from USM as you can tell – two USM events in one month,” Amay said. “They are great hosts for us.”

The marquee event on April 30 is “You, me and a cup of tea.”

“We’re so excited to have it back,” Amay said. “We haven’t had it in two years so this is, post-COVID, our first tea. It’s a little different– we have less people at the table – but we still are able to have an awesome time.”

It’s a gathering which usually raises around $20,000 for the Pink Ribbon Fund – something they don’t mind toasting to. If you’d like to donate to the Pink Ribbon Fund or would like more information on April’s list of events, please visit their Facebook page or thepinkribbonfund.org.

