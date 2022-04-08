MS native represents state on NBC’s ‘American Song Contest’

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Musical artists from all 50 states, five United States’ territories and Washington, D.C., are competing during a televised, live event to win the country’s best original song.

Representing Mississippi is Keyoné Starr. In March, Starr performed during the live qualifiers premiere of NBC’s ‘American Song Contest.’

“I had an overwhelming feeling of gratitude for sure,” Starr said. “I think the best part for me was watching Kelly Clarkson sing my song, hearing Kelly Clarkson sing my song and watching Snoop Dog dance to my song and vibe out to my song.”

The Grammy award-nominated singer is originally from Jackson, Miss.

“My whole family, actually immediate family is still in Jackson and Clinton, Mississippi,” Starr said. “So, I am definitely deeply rooted in Mississippi, for sure.”

The songwriter and producer represented the Magnolia State with her song titled, ‘Fire.’ She’s a preacher’s daughter, so she says the song has a church flavor, which includes some soul and Mississippi blues.

“I’m not always motivated and sometimes the circumstance may not be biased to me, but I’ve quoted before, ‘The fire within me is greater than the fire around me,’” Starr said. “So, that’s really kind of paraphrasing what the song is about.”

Now, this isn’t the first time she’s represented her hometown state.

“I’m the reason that Jackson, Mississippi, is highlighted and shouted out in the Bruno Mars ‘Uptown Funk’ song, cause I’m actually on that album, which is where my Grammy nomination came from,” Starr said.

Starr did not move on to the semifinals, but she says there’s still a possibility to get back into the music competition.

“There are two wildcards that will be selected within the show,” Starr said. “So, two people will be able to come back. So, you know, fingers crossed, prayers up that I get that redemption card.”

For the meantime, Starr says she will continue writing music, singing and performing. For anyone looking for some inspiration, she has the following to say:

“Don’t stop when you’re tired, stop when you’re finished, because you know we’re always, just us as human beings, our human nature can often feel defeated or just get tired, but you know, just endure to the end,” Starr said. “Do whatever is necessary.”

‘American Song Contest’ airs at 7 p.m. Mondays on NBC.

