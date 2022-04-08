Win Stuff
Kenner Popeyes cashier ‘Singin’ Miss Cynthia’ goes viral for singing drive-thru orders

By Marchaund Jones
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 7:57 PM CDT
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Serving up smiles with song, Ms. Cynthia Carter has gone viral with her singing orders through a Popeyes drive-thru in Kenner.

Carter has been working at the Popeyes location for more than 30 years. This rare gem is definitely different from most employees when you visit this Popeyes...she sings the customer drive-thru orders.

The video was posted to Facebook by Aundra Woodfin on March 8 with the caption, “Whomever this lady is at this Popeyes on Loyola (in Kenner)...Thank you!”

Whomever this lady is at this Popeyes on Loyola (in Kenner). THANK YOU! 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

Posted by Aundra Woodfin on Tuesday, March 8, 2022

In the video, Miss Cynthia, as she is known by the local customers, she sings, “Spicy or miiiild?” as the customer orders a 3-piece spicy meal.

Then she continues with “And what sauce are you going to back that thing up to them Saints this year?” Then toward the end of the video she concludes the song with a Big Freedia reference, “You already know,” as she instructs the customer to drive around to the window by saying, “Come on ‘round, honey dumplin’.”

According to reports, Miss Cynthia has been singing orders for more than 30 years while she’s been working at that location. She has been on Youtube and other media outlets gracing her angelic presence with her upbeat personality and amazing singing.

If you ever have time go and take a visit through the Popeyes drive-thru on Loyola Drive in Kenner.

