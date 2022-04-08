Jones County Dec. 2021 tornado victims return home to new renovations

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - Friday afternoon, Barbara Breland, who is fondly known as “Miss Bunny,” was helped up the stairs of her new house. It was her first time back inside with all of the new renovations.

The December 2019 tornados left her home devastated.

“I felt like I was just torn apart because I had been in my house for over 40 years. Seemed like I lost my friend, my house, my home. It was my first home,” says Breland.

Thankfully, the Glory House reached out to her and wanted to help rebuild her house.

“Glory House is just a local missions organization right here on Second Avenue that just loves people. Love God and love people basically is our mission,” says Hope Staples, co-founder and director of the organization.

But before Miss Bunny could agree to let them build her house, she had a request.

“Miss Bunny said ‘Honey, I don’t know, I got to have a sunroom.’ And so back in September, we came to her and said, ‘We can make your sunroom happen, now will you let us build your house?’” says Breland’s caseworker, Jackie Stewart.

“They made it happen for me. I’ve got my own room with my plants, and I can enjoy myself in my own privacy,” Breland.

Now, Miss Bunny says she’s excited to move back home and host all of her family and friends.

“We hope that this house is going to bring you a lifetime of love, joy, and happiness,” says Stewart.

The Glory House also showcased five other family homes today. Altogether the organization has managed the renovations of more than 40 houses.

