Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Health department releases proposed regulations for medical marijuana program

The Mississippi State Senate passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act Thursday.
The Mississippi State Senate passed the Mississippi Medical Cannabis Act Thursday.(Source: WDAM)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLOX) - The Mississippi State Department of Health released the proposed rules that would govern Mississippi’s medical marijuana program.

The department posted more than 100 pages of regulations on its website for medical cannabis covering testing facilities, who can work in the industry, and advertising.

All cannabis testing facility laboratory operations must be physically located within the State of Mississippi

No cannabis testing facilities shall be within 1,000 feet of a school, church or child care facility unless the cannabis testing facility has received approval from the school, church or child care center.

There is a provision to allow a cannabis site as close as 500 feet from a school or child care center if the facility gets a waiver from the entity that licenses or accredits the school or child care facility.

Anyone working in a cannabis testing site must be 21, pass a criminal background check and get a work permit from the health department.

The rules would also prohibit any advertising or marketing in any kind of media; no TV, radio, social, print, signs and billboards.

The health department is taking public comments on the proposed regulations online until April 15.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
Biloxi Beach will be full this weekend as thousands of people visit the coast for Black Spring...
Visitors begin to arrive as the weekend’s spring break events get underway
The shelter said the dog is about 4 months old and stayed pinned to her owner’s legs while he...
Homeless teen surrenders dog because he can no longer care for her, shelter says
Noah Galle, 17, was arrested Wednesday on six counts of vehicular homicide.
Teen arrested for driving 151 mph and killing 6 in crash, police say

Latest News

Jones County first responders participate in a Prom Promise mock crash event at Northeast Jones...
First responders host Prom Promise mock crash at NE Jones High School
Medical marijuana: proposed regulations released
Two local ministries hand out cases of water to senior residents during this drive-thru event...
Columbia ministries host drive-thru water, sanitizer giveaway for seniors
Pink Ribbon Fund
Pink Up: Pink Ribbon Fund gears up for busy April