Forrest County schools taking meal applications

FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Don’t tell Forrest County School District officials there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Or discounted college applications. Or lower-priced standardized tests. Or accumulated P-EBT benefits.

Like school districts across the country, Forrest County is able to provide free meals to its students thanks to federal financial largesse.

But the district is asking parents/guardians to fill out applications for free/reduced meals for the current school year through the end of May.

Why? Because a certain percentage of free/reduced meal applicants triggers other potential benefits such as:

P-EBT benefits for the summer of 2022

Discounts on home internet services

Discounts on college/universities entry applications

Discounted fees for Advanced Placement, Standard American Test or American College Test.

Applications will be counted toward the 2021-22 school year until the end of May.

