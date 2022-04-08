Win Stuff
Forrest County schools taking meal applications

By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 5:29 PM CDT|Updated: 14 hours ago
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Don’t tell Forrest County School District officials there is no such thing as a free lunch.

Or discounted college applications. Or lower-priced standardized tests. Or accumulated P-EBT benefits.

Like school districts across the country, Forrest County is able to provide free meals to its students thanks to federal financial largesse.

But the district is asking parents/guardians to fill out applications for free/reduced meals for the current school year through the end of May.

Why? Because a certain percentage of free/reduced meal applicants triggers other potential benefits such as:

  • P-EBT benefits for the summer of 2022
  • Discounts on home internet services
  • Discounts on college/universities entry applications
  • Discounted fees for Advanced Placement, Standard American Test or American College Test.

Applications will be counted toward the 2021-22 school year until the end of May.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

