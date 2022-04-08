Extra Table concludes ‘March of the Mayors’ with big numbers

PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - For the past month, Extra Table has been collecting donations for their annual “March of the Mayors” canned food drive.

The event started last year on the coast with only seven mayors who partnered with them.

Extra Table Executive Director Martha Allen says the turnout was much larger this year.

“And we conclude this year with 31 mayors, 34 food pantries and over 700 volunteers who packed 10,000 boxes. That’s a lot of powerful numbers that will really impact those who are hungry in our great state,” says Allen.

Allen says the organization is now getting ready for its next big event, the “Fork to Farm” ride.

