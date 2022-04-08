Ellisville Police now equipped with body cameras

Win Stuff
By Eddie Robertson
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
ELLISVILLE, Miss. (WDAM) - Officers with the Ellisville Police Department are now equipped with body cameras.

The department purchased 12 cameras plus the docking stations for $15,000.

The Coffeehouse at Brookside and Hunter’s Edge held fundraisers throughout the year to help pay for the cameras. The department also received donations from the public and raised money through ads placed in its yearly calendar.

Police Chief Bruce Russell said the department was truly blessed to be able to get the gear that will help record its officers’ interactions that occurs while helping to protect the public.

The Ellisville Police Department had body cameras in the past (the first in Jones County) but became obsolete over the years, prompting the need for new ones.

