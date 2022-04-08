Win Stuff
Columbia ministries host drive-thru water, sanitizer giveaway for seniors

By Charles Herrington
Published: Apr. 8, 2022 at 6:58 PM CDT|Updated: 12 hours ago
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - Two Marion County ministries are reaching out to help senior citizens on fixed incomes.

Volunteers with Mary’s Angel Ministries and Safe Haven Outreach Ministries handed out free cases of water and hand sanitizer Friday to seniors at a drive-thru event at Friendship Park.

On other occasions during the pandemic, Mary’s Angel Ministries also handed out free lunch plates and face masks to senior residents.

“All last year, every month, we did different things for the elderly,” said Loretta Brown, founder of Mary’s Angel Ministries. “It was food, we made sure they had face masks, along with other organizations.”

Ministry volunteers also delivered cases of water Friday afternoon to senior residents a couple of apartment complexes.

