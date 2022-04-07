Petal School Districts’ job fair for non-licensed employees set for May 5

From Petal School District Communications

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Petal School District will host an inaugural job fair for non-licensed employees, such as teacher assistants, clerical or bus drivers.

Candidates will have the opportunity to meet supervisors, find out more about open positions in the district, and complete an online application.

“We hope to have many people attend who are interested in working in the Petal School District as teacher assistants, bus drivers, child nutrition workers, and in clerical positions,” said Margaret Tynes, PSD director of human resources. “All full-time positions have paid health care benefits, as well as workdays that follow our school calendar.”

The job fair is scheduled from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, May 5, at the PSD Central Office located at 115 East Central Avenue.

Interested candidates may view a list of openings for the 2022-23 school year and apply now at www.petalschools.com. Click on the Information tab and then Employment Opportunities.

For more information, contact the Office of Human Resources at 601-545-3002.

