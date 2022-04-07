Petal Primary School to host Kindergarten Roundup

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Petal Primary School is preparing for their Kindergarten Roundup event and Information Day.

The roundup offers incoming kindergartners a head start on the upcoming school year while giving families the opportunity to get them pre-registered. This will run from April 18 through April 21.

“Parents have a two-hour window where they can walk through campus. It’s a come-and-go time, so if you want to spend 10 minutes or if you want to spend an hour and a half, you know your child, you know how much time your child needs,” said Petal Primary Principal Tessa Trimms. “It gives them an opportunity to see the playground, see the cafeteria, see a kindergarten classroom and just explore at their own pace.”

Students will also participate in a basic screener to evaluate their knowledge of letters, sounds, numbers and vocabulary, and to ensure there are no speech concerns.

Kindergarten Information Day will be held Saturday, April 30. The purpose of this come-and-go event is to give incoming kindergartners and their families the chance to visit campus before the new school year begins.

“This is really important for us because it helps us understand the amount of students we’re going to have for staffing purposes,” said Trimms. “Very important information for us as a school.”

To participate in Kindergarten Roundup and Information Day, participants must sign up online at www.petalschools.com. Select the Petal Primary School tab, which will take you to the signup page.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.