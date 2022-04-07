Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Mississippi man extradited in 30-year-old murder case

Authorities say a Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a woman whose body was found on an interstate 30 years ago has been extradited to North Carolina.
Federal authorities arrested Warren Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead home. He’s accused of...
Federal authorities arrested Warren Alexander Tuesday at his Diamondhead home. He’s accused of a 30-year-old murder in Surry County, North Carolina.(Hancock County jail)
By The Associated Press
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 11:30 AM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DOBSON, N.C. (AP) — Authorities say a Mississippi man arrested for the murder of a woman whose body was found on an interstate 30 years ago has been extradited to North Carolina.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation says 71-year-old Warren Luther Alexander was arrested March 15 in Diamondhead, Mississippi, as a result of a joint investigation by the Surry County Sheriff’s Office and the SBI.

A news release says Alexander was extradited on March 27 and is jailed without bond.

Alexander is charged with murder in the 1992 death of Nona Stamey Cobb, who was 29 when her body was found in the northbound lane of Interstate 77 on the morning of July 7, 1992.

Most Read

Christopher Corey Welcher
Man sentenced for 2020 attempted rape on Longleaf Trace
Deputies are seeking William Parker’s whereabouts on a charge of possession of a stolen...
Passenger arrested, driver on-the-run after fleeing traffic stop in Jones Co.
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars
The FBI released these photos taken from a video where the man was seen with a child. A day...
Former Picayune police officer receives maximum sentence for child porn charge

Latest News

18-year-old Jordan Caston
Inmate charged with setting fire at Mississippi jail