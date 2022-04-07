Win Stuff
LPD releases March grant numbers

LPD Chief Tommy Cox says the grants help keep Laurel citizens safe.(Source: WDAM)
By Caroline Wood
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 7:17 PM CDT
LAUREL Miss. (WDAM) - The Laurel Police Department recently released its March grant numbers.

These numbers represent the number of tickets, citations, arrests or apprehensions made by LPD while utilizing an Impaired Driver Grant and a Traffic Services Grant.

During the month of March, LPD has made the following:

  • Issued 463 tickets
  • Made five DUI arrests
  • Made six drug arrests
  • Made four felony arrests
  • Apprehended nine fugitives

LPD Chief Tommy Cox says the grants help keep Laurel citizens safe.

“The increased presence on the street and the residual effects of seeing those officers out there is a deterrent for DUIs and other crimes,” Cox said. “We find that when we have these enforcement grants, and we’re doing a detail that we have overall less crime. And that’s because of the higher visibility of patrol officers while they’re out there.”

LPD receives both grants through the state.

