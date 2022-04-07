Jefferson Davis family eyewitness to Tuesday’s tornado

JEFFERSON DAVIS COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The National Weather Service confirms two tornadoes touched down Tuesday in the Pine Belt.

An EF-1 traveled through parts of north Jefferson Davis County. Another, which was rated an EF-2, tracked from Jefferson Davis County to Covington County.

Members of a Jefferson Davis County family feel blessed to have made it through Tuesday’s storms uninjured.

Rufus White and his daughter, Tunga Otis, were at his home in the Clem Community when the tornado hit.

The storm took off part of the roof of White’s home. It also destroyed the roof over his nearby shop. Many trees were also uprooted.

White and Otis say they were watching weather reports and knew a twister was coming.

“[My father] was looking out and he noticed debris flying everywhere, furniture flying, and he said, ‘We need to get in our safe space.’ So, we had our helmets on, and we got in our safe space, and we rode it out,” Otis said. “It only took a minute or so.”

“I’m blessed, I am blessed, because it was rough here, it was really rough,” White said.

A total of six homes and one business were damaged in Tuesday’s storm, according to Jocelyn Ragsdale, director of Jefferson Davis County Emergency Management.

Ragsdale urges residents to remain vigilant this storm season.

“Weather changes quicker than the blink of an eye,” Ragsdale said. “Stay weather aware and always have a plan of your safe spot, plan of action what you’re going to do and also have more than one method to receive warnings.”

