Hub City man wanted in Lincoln Road burglary investigation

If anyone has information on Myers’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime...
If anyone has information on Myers' whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 4:44 PM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a man involved in a commercial burglary investigation in Hattiesburg.

According to Hattiesburg Police Department spokesman Ryan Moore, Marqice Terell Myers, 22, of Hattiesburg, has an active arrest warrant for one count of commercial burglary, in connection to an incident that occurred on Lincoln Road on March 29.

If anyone has information on Myers’ whereabouts, contact HPD at (601) 544-7900 or Metro Crime Stoppers at (601) 582-STOP (7867).

