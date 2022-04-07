Hardy Street roundabout to be closed for a week

HATTIEWSBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The City of Hattiesburg will close the Hardy Street roundabout to all traffic for a week starting Monday.

Contractors will be pouring concrete to complete the roundabout apron. the process will take a full week to pour and cure.

Depending on the weather and progress, the roundabout is slated to re-open for traffic on April 18.

The closure not only will affect the approaches on Hardy, but Green and Second streets as well

City officials are asking Hub City drivers to avoid the area, and if at all possible, finding an alternate route a

