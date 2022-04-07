Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Former Picayune police officer receives maximum sentence for child porn charge

The FBI released these photos taken from a video where the man was seen with a child. A day...
The FBI released these photos taken from a video where the man was seen with a child. A day later, the FBI announced they had identified their John Doe as Joshua Christopher Stockstill of Picayune.(FBI Springfield Division)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: Apr. 7, 2022 at 2:55 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GULFPORT, Miss. (WLOX) - A Picayune man will spend the next 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to producing a video of a minor engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

According to court documents, 29-year-old Joshua Christopher Stockstill enticed a child to engage in sexually explicit conduct so he could capture it on his cellphone camera in November of 2018.

That video circulated for nearly two years before the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children became aware of it in July 2021. Screenshots of the man’s face were pulled from the video and released to the public by the FBI in an attempt to identify the adult in the video. One day later, the FBI in Gulfport identified Stockstill as that man, and the producer of the video.

At that time, Stockstill was serving as a Picayune police sergeant. He was employed with the department for six years, but was quickly fired after his arrest.

FBI arrests Picayune police officer in child exploitation investigation

Stockstill’s time in federal prison will be followed by a lifetime of supervised release. He’s also ordered to pay restitution to a victim, and a $10,000 assessment under the Amy, Vicky, and Andy Child Pornography Victim Assistance Act of 2018.

The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated the case with the assistance of the Mississippi Attorney General’s Cyber Crimes Division.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2022 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Corey Welcher
Man sentenced for 2020 attempted rape on Longleaf Trace
Deputies are seeking William Parker’s whereabouts on a charge of possession of a stolen...
Passenger arrested, driver on-the-run after fleeing traffic stop in Jones Co.
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars

Latest News

6pm Headlines 4/8
6pm Headlines 4/8
Petal activates 24/7 service line for residents.
Petal activates ‘Action Line’ to report community concerns
Marion County residents give their opinions on East and West Marion consolidation.
Marion County residents voice concerns at Q&A board meeting
.
Petal activates ‘Action Line’ to report community concerns
10pm Headlines 4/8
10pm Headlines 4/8