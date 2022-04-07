Double-platinum producer working to build Hub City’s music industry

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Hattiesburg is constantly growing as a city. There are new restaurants, gyms and boutiques.

But, what about the music industry? A local double-platinum producer has big plans for the talented musicians and artists in the Hub City.

“Do you know what that means? Double-platinum? That means you’ve sold two million copies of that one song. Just one song, two million people have downloaded and listened to that song. So if your album goes double platinum, two million people have bought it,” says Hinton.

Otis Ray Hinton Jr. is the owner of Heartbeatz Studioz. He sees a lot of potential in Hattiesburg, which is the reason he built his music studio right in the middle of the Hub City.

“That’s the reason why I stayed here, and then I chose Hattiesburg because I’m from Picayune, and it’s a smaller city. Hattiesburg right up the street. It got a lot of development of growth going on in the city right now,” says Hinton.

Hinton has worked with some really big-time rappers.

“Piles, Rocko, Boosie, Kevin Gates, Moneybagg Yo, Yungeen Ace, JayDaYoungan, Trae Da Truth...” says Hinton.

He says he wants to big a music empire in his home state, claiming that Mississippi needs somebody like him to help grow its music industry.

“There’s a lot of talent here and that’s really what I want to do. I want to pull it together and start a No Limit [Records] or Cash Money [Records]. You know what I’m saying, something like that right here. I believe we can do it. We got the manpower. We got talent. Hattiesburg got some very talented artists,” says Hinton.

When he’s not in his studio working with his clients, Hinton is training the next generation.

“They just put a studio in all the Boys and Girls Clubs in the Gulf Coast region. And they got me training the staff on how to engineer the kids,” says Hinton.

Aside from producing music, Hinton also produces a podcast called “The Music Playground.”

