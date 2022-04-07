Cleanup underway in Wayne Co. after Tuesday’s storms rip through the area

WAYNE COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The storms that swept through the Pine Belt on Tuesday left behind a trail of destruction.

According to Wayne County Emergency Management officials, several homes were damaged by the storm:

Two structural homes with minor damage

Two structural homes with major damage

Two mobile homes with minor damage

One mobile home with major damage

90-year-old Doris Hudson lives in District 2 on Dyess Bridge Road and was home at the time the storms struck along with her granddaughter, Candace “Maria” Miranda, 72-year old Dianne Ralls and two other people.

They say the rain was heavy with the winds blowing things around when all of a sudden, the full fury of the storm hit the house.

“We were sitting in my grandmother’s bedroom, near the back of a sunroom. We were looking outside and about that time, I couldn’t even say, ‘Let’s get up and move,’ or anything. I just saw the rocking chair suck out from under the porch,” Miranda said.

“The wind sucked it out and before I could say anything, everything else was gone. The sunroom was gone. It was across the road. I’ve never been in something like this, it was pretty scary,” she said.

“When we went outside, there were boards that were stabbed into the ground. Pieces of metal had pierced into the roof and iron wrapped around the house. The awning was wrapped around it, it just amazed me. It was just so horrific; I don’t wish this on anybody. It’s my worst nightmare,” Miranda added.

After the storm passed, community members from around the area, including those from First Baptist Church, came to help in cleanup efforts.

Doris Hudson and family wish to extend their sincere gratitude to all those who participated in the cleanup efforts, including:

Mike Beasley

Michael Beasley

Shawn Beasley

Ryan Rudisill

Mitchell Miranda

Shirley Giles

Milton Martin

Members of First Baptist Church

Ms. Gloria, for making the world’s best chicken spaghetti

Teams from the National Weather Service are expected to visit Wayne County on Thursday to assess the storm damage.

