21-year felon arrested on multiple gun charges

Jeremy Cooley, 21, Hattiesburg, was arrested Wednesday on weapon charges by Hattiesburg police.
Jeremy Cooley, 21, Hattiesburg, was arrested Wednesday on weapon charges by Hattiesburg police.(Hattiesburg Police Department)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2022 at 10:09 AM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Wednesday on multiple weapon charges.

The Hattiesburg Police Department, along with members of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, arrested Jeremy Cooley of Hattiesburg, at a residence in the 600 block of Buschman Street,

HPD said Cooley was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon;.

Hattiesburg police and members of the Mississippi Department of Corrections seized an...
Hattiesburg police and members of the Mississippi Department of Corrections seized an assortment of firearms Wednesday.(Hattiesburg Police Department)

Cooley was booked into Forrest County Jail as a “fugitive other,” with an active arrest warrant out of another jurisdiction.

Additional charges are pending, HPD said..

