21-year felon arrested on multiple gun charges

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A 21-year-old Hattiesburg man was arrested Wednesday on multiple weapon charges.

The Hattiesburg Police Department, along with members of the Mississippi Department of Corrections, arrested Jeremy Cooley of Hattiesburg, at a residence in the 600 block of Buschman Street,

HPD said Cooley was charged with two counts of possession of a stolen weapon and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon;.

Hattiesburg police and members of the Mississippi Department of Corrections seized an assortment of firearms Wednesday. (Hattiesburg Police Department)

Cooley was booked into Forrest County Jail as a “fugitive other,” with an active arrest warrant out of another jurisdiction.

Additional charges are pending, HPD said..

