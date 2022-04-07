Win Stuff
10-year-old saves entire family from house fire

By Briseida Holguin
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 8:05 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 10-year-old boy saved his entire family from a house fire.

“I got up asked what was happening, I saw smoke all in his room,” said 10-year-old Bailey Doyle.

Tuesday morning just before 6 a.m. Bailey was awoken to the smell of smoke.

“Bailey was the first one to notice that there was smoke coming up from somewhere below the house,” said Bailey’s father Daniel Doyle.

Inside were nine people, two were sleeping in the area above the garage, which completely burned down.

“Immediately got everyone up, got everyone out of the house, started shutting doors and it went from, it couldn’t have been more than two to three minutes when he said that to us, to the whole thing going up,” said Daniel.

Bailey says he didn’t fully understand what was happening until they all got out and saw the flames.

“I felt scared, and thankful everyone is everyone got out alive,” said Bailey.

The Lafayette County Fire Department says when they arrived there was heavy fire in the first and second floor and garage, they credit everyone being alive thanks to Bailey’s actions.

“Bravery comes in many different forms,” said Daniel.

Bailey’s father thanks the Lafayette County Fire Department for their quick response.

Despite losing all of their belongings, Daniel says it’s about what they still have.

“It’s more of what we still have than what we lost, I’m not worried about any of that,” said Daniel.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The family is accepting clothes and donations you can drop them off across the street at 306 Deer Run.

Daniel’s brother created a GoFund Me page for them.

Copyright 2022 WMC. All rights reserved.

