04/07 Ryan’s “Cooler & Drier” Thursday Morning Forecast

Good morning, Pine Belt!

Nothing but boring, beautiful weather expected anywhere near Central and South Mississippi for the rest of the week! Yesterday’s front didn’t bring any severe weather into the area, but did bring much cooler and drier air. That’ll have our afternoon high nearly ten degrees below average today, though still quite nice near 70 degrees. Our lows will fall into the mid 40s tomorrow, bottoming out in the upper 30s Saturday morning. Skies remain clear throughout with only periods of light cloud cover into next week.

In fact, we won’t see any significant cloud cover until Monday, when the pattern changes. Rain chances begin rising by that time, and multiple fronts/short-waves will move through for the next few days. That means at least a 30% chance of showers and/or t-storms and cloudy skies for the entire work week, with chances rising to 50% on Wednesday. Confidence isn’t high enough to give it a severe assessment yet, but we’ll continue to monitor its development and update starting next week.

