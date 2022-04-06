Win Stuff
Woman arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Hattiesburg

Ashley Spence, 34, of Hattiesburg .
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 9:54 AM CDT
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - A Hattiesburg woman faces many gun-related charges after a shooting on Tuesday night.

The Hattiesburg Police Department responded to a report of a domestic incident on Martin Luther King Avenue around 8 p.m.

When officers arrived on the scene, they were informed that a woman fired a weapon at an individual she had been in a relationship with. The individual was not injured during the shooting, reported HPD.

According to HPD, Ashley Spence, 34, was taken into custody and was charged with domestic violence- aggravated assault, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a weapon by a convicted felon.

Spence was booked into the Forrest County Adult Detention Center.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

