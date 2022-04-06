USM Alumni Association announces 2022 Homecoming date

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calanders!

The University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association has announced the 2022 Homecoming game will be Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the university, the Golden Eagle football team takes on the Red Wolves of Arkansas State

“With the excitement of joining the Sun Belt Conference, there is no doubt that Homecoming 2022 will be memorable for Golden Eagle fans everywhere,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association. “Homecoming is always an exciting time on campus as it provides us with an opportunity to reconnect with fellow alumni and recognize former students who have played a vital role in the life of the University.”

Homecoming events will begin Monday, Oct. 10, and continue throughout the week leading up to Saturday’s game at The Rock.

This year’s signature alumni events will include the 24th Annual Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament and the Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet. Both events are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14.

As events are finalized, details will continue to be added to the Association’s Homecoming site at //SouthernMissAlumni.com/Homecoming.

To nominate an alumnus for one of the Southern Miss Alumni Association’s annual awards, visit //SouthernMissAlumni.com/Awards.

For more information on the Alumni Association, including membership options, visit SouthernMissAlumni.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.