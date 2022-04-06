Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

USM Alumni Association announces 2022 Homecoming date

USM will be celebrating its 2022 homecoming on Oct. 15.
USM will be celebrating its 2022 homecoming on Oct. 15.(Source: WDAM)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Mark your calanders!

The University of Southern Mississippi Alumni Association has announced the 2022 Homecoming game will be Saturday, Oct. 15. According to the university, the Golden Eagle football team takes on the Red Wolves of Arkansas State

“With the excitement of joining the Sun Belt Conference, there is no doubt that Homecoming 2022 will be memorable for Golden Eagle fans everywhere,” said Jerry DeFatta, executive director of the Southern Miss Alumni Association. “Homecoming is always an exciting time on campus as it provides us with an opportunity to reconnect with fellow alumni and recognize former students who have played a vital role in the life of the University.”

Homecoming events will begin Monday, Oct. 10, and continue throughout the week leading up to Saturday’s game at The Rock.

This year’s signature alumni events will include the 24th Annual Alumni Homecoming Golf Tournament and the Alumni Hall of Fame Banquet. Both events are scheduled for Friday, Oct. 14.

As events are finalized, details will continue to be added to the Association’s Homecoming site at //SouthernMissAlumni.com/Homecoming.

To nominate an alumnus for one of the Southern Miss Alumni Association’s annual awards, visit //SouthernMissAlumni.com/Awards.

For more information on the Alumni Association, including membership options, visit SouthernMissAlumni.com.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Christopher Corey Welcher
Man sentenced for 2020 attempted rape on Longleaf Trace
Deputies are seeking William Parker’s whereabouts on a charge of possession of a stolen...
Passenger arrested, driver on-the-run after fleeing traffic stop in Jones Co.
The FBI released these photos taken from a video where the man was seen with a child. A day...
Former Picayune police officer receives maximum sentence for child porn charge
Allen M. Russell, 39, of Hattiesburg.
Jury convicts man of 2017 murder in Hattiesburg
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life

Latest News

Biloxi Beach will be full this weekend as thousands of people visit the coast for Black Spring...
Visitors begin to arrive as the weekend’s spring break events get underway
Addie West says with all of the work she has done for the scouts, her biggest support system is...
Boy Scouts of America honor 2 women for their service
MSDH, PRCC and FGH partner to provide free oral screenings.
Free oral screenings at FGH for Oral Cancer Awareness Month
An annual show of works from USM art and design students wraps up on Friday.
Annual USM student art/design show wraps up Friday
Visit Hattiesburg is offering new incentives to organizations to plan their next in-person...
Visit Hattiesburg offering new incentives for in-person professional meetings, events