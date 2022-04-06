Crash blocks NB lanes on I-59 in Laurel

LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - A crash has all lanes of northbound traffic blocked on Interstate 59 past 16th Avenue.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation, law enforcement is on the scene directing traffic.

MDOT said the traffic alert is expected to last till about 8 p.m.

Motorists are asked to use an alternate route or use caution when approaching the area.

This story will be updated when more information is provided.

