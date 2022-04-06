Sunny and cooler weather tomorrow and this weekend

This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be much nicer!! Skies will be sunny and the air will be much cooler! Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s under sunny skies.

This weekend will be beautiful with sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Our next storm system will move in towards the middle of next week with another round of showers and thunderstorms.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.