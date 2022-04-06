Win Stuff
Sunny and cooler weather tomorrow and this weekend

A cold front is moving through this evening. Tomorrow will be much cooler and less humid!!!
By Patrick Bigbie
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 5:54 PM CDT
This evening will be nice with clear skies and temps falling into the 70s. Overnight Lows will be in the upper 60s.

Tomorrow will be much nicer!! Skies will be sunny and the air will be much cooler! Highs will only reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Friday will be slightly cooler with highs in the upper 60s under sunny skies.

This weekend will be beautiful with sunny skies. Highs will be in the low 70s on Saturday and low 80s on Sunday.

Monday will be partly cloudy with highs in the low 80s.

Our next storm system will move in towards the middle of next week with another round of showers and thunderstorms.

