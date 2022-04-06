PRCC softball pitcher earns national honor

POPLARVILLE Miss. (WDAM) - The accolades continue to roll in for No. 8 Pearl River Community College softball’s Brinson Anne Rogers.

One day after being named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s “Pitcher of the Week” the right-hander was named Wednesday the National Junior College Athletic Association’s “Pitcher of the Week.”

Rogers is the first Pearl River athlete to be honored by the NJCAA during the spring semester.

The honor comes after yet another stellar week by the University of Louisiana-Lafayette transfer.

Rogers started the week by dominating rival and then-No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College by throwing a complete-game, two-hit shutout, striking out 12 batters in the process.

She also entered in relief in game two and recorded the last two outs of the game with one strikeout.

Rogers pitched the first two innings of a matchup with East Mississippi Community College and tallied three strikeouts without allowing a hit or run.

Heading into Thursday’s 3 p.m. matchup against No. 2 Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Rogers boasts a 0.99 ERA across 84 2/3 innings pitched. She has struck out 166 batters and allowed just 31 hits.

