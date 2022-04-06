Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

PRCC softball pitcher earns national honor

Pearl River Community College pitcher Brinson Anne Rogers was named NJCAA "Pitcher of the Week."
Pearl River Community College pitcher Brinson Anne Rogers was named NJCAA "Pitcher of the Week."(Pearl River Community College)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POPLARVILLE Miss. (WDAM) - The accolades continue to roll in for No. 8 Pearl River Community College softball’s Brinson Anne Rogers.

One day after being named the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference’s “Pitcher of the Week” the right-hander was named Wednesday the National Junior College Athletic Association’s “Pitcher of the Week.”

Rogers is the first Pearl River athlete to be honored by the NJCAA during the spring semester.

The honor comes after yet another stellar week by the University of Louisiana-Lafayette transfer.

Rogers started the week by dominating rival and then-No. 17 Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College by throwing a complete-game, two-hit shutout, striking out 12 batters in the process.

She also entered in relief in game two and recorded the last two outs of the game with one strikeout.

Rogers pitched the first two innings of a matchup with East Mississippi Community College and tallied three strikeouts without allowing a hit or run.

Heading into Thursday’s 3 p.m. matchup against No. 2 Copiah-Lincoln Community College, Rogers boasts a 0.99 ERA across 84 2/3 innings pitched. She has struck out 166 batters and allowed just 31 hits.

For the latest on Pearl River Community College athletics, follow us on Twitter (@PRCCAthletics) and Facebook (PRCCAthletics).

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

There are reports that the 18-wheeler carrying wood chips turned over while getting off the...
Crash blocks NB lanes on I-59 in Laurel
Deputies are seeking William Parker’s whereabouts on a charge of possession of a stolen...
Passenger arrested, driver on-the-run after fleeing traffic stop in Jones Co.
Christopher Corey Welcher
Man sentenced for 2020 attempted rape on Longleaf Trace
Frank Senn pauses as he surveys the tornado damage to his property.
Man comes home to find tornado damage after taking wife off life support
Ashley Spence, 34, of Hattiesburg .
Woman arrested after Tuesday night shooting in Hattiesburg

Latest News

Addie West says with all of the work she has done for the scouts, her biggest support system is...
Boy Scouts of America honor 2 women for their service
6pm Headlines 4/7
6pm Headlines 4/7
.
Free oral screenings at FGH for Oral Cancer Awareness Month
.
Chick-fil-A hosting hiring events for FGH location
.
Boy Scouts present 2 service awards