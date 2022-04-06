Petal Fire Department receives pay raise

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Petal Fire Department will start to see some extra green in their pockets with the new pay raise the department will be receiving.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says with the raise, the department will get around $81,000. He says this raise has been possible due to the consistency of the sales tax numbers that have come into the City of Petal.

“We looked at the numbers, and we’ve got a huge commitment over there, so this actually answered taking care of those who take care of us,” Ducker said. “We looked at the numbers, we had our CPA look at the numbers and he thinks this is something we can consistently do and it continues the trend we have over at the fire department.”

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry say it’s been about five years since the department has last received a raise and he hopes this will attract more firefighter applicants.

“We like what we do,” Hendry said. “Everybody that works here loves their job and they love being in the service industry. And that’s what the fire industry is, whether you’re putting out different fires, you know, teaching the kids fire safety and fire prevention.

“It’s all about the public and the public we serve. The raise for the guys, I’m very proud of it.”

Ducker said the pay raise is currently in effect, which will let the department see the extra money come next paycheck.

“We like to look at that continually, hopefully have some discussions about different moneys to take care of the folks that are doing the job for us come next budget,” Ducker said. “No amount of money is a good number, but we have to make an effort to take care of those folks in the fire department that do such a good job for us.

“Safest city. Town, class four (department rating). What a great job these folks do for us.”

