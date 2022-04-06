Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Petal Fire Department receives pay raise

The Petal Fire Department gets a raise, thanks to a consistent rise in tax receipts.
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:48 PM CDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - Members of the Petal Fire Department will start to see some extra green in their pockets with the new pay raise the department will be receiving.

Petal Mayor Tony Ducker says with the raise, the department will get around $81,000. He says this raise has been possible due to the consistency of the sales tax numbers that have come into the City of Petal.

“We looked at the numbers, and we’ve got a huge commitment over there, so this actually answered taking care of those who take care of us,” Ducker said. “We looked at the numbers, we had our CPA look at the numbers and he thinks this is something we can consistently do and it continues the trend we have over at the fire department.”

Petal Fire Chief Joe Hendry say it’s been about five years since the department has last received a raise and he hopes this will attract more firefighter applicants.

“We like what we do,” Hendry said. “Everybody that works here loves their job and they love being in the service industry. And that’s what the fire industry is, whether you’re putting out different fires, you know, teaching the kids fire safety and fire prevention.

“It’s all about the public and the public we serve. The raise for the guys, I’m very proud of it.”

Ducker said the pay raise is currently in effect, which will let the department see the extra money come next paycheck.

“We like to look at that continually, hopefully have some discussions about different moneys to take care of the folks that are doing the job for us come next budget,” Ducker said. “No amount of money is a good number, but we have to make an effort to take care of those folks in the fire department that do such a good job for us.

“Safest city. Town, class four (department rating). What a great job these folks do for us.”

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Christopher Corey Welcher
Man sentenced for 2020 attempted rape on Longleaf Trace
Deputies are seeking William Parker’s whereabouts on a charge of possession of a stolen...
Passenger arrested, driver on-the-run after fleeing traffic stop in Jones Co.
The FBI released these photos taken from a video where the man was seen with a child. A day...
Former Picayune police officer receives maximum sentence for child porn charge
Allen M. Russell, 39, of Hattiesburg.
Jury convicts man of 2017 murder in Hattiesburg
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life

Latest News

Pearl River Community College
TikTok contest offers PRCC students free, half-price fall 2022 tuition
Midday Headlines 04/08
Midday Headlines 04/08
A father is accused of killing his estranged wife, their son and the son’s ex-wife before...
Sheriff: 64-year-old killed estranged wife, son, former daughter-in-law before taking his own life
‘You stuck your neck out for me’: Brett Favre used fame and favors to pull welfare dollars
04/08 Ryan’s “Breezy & Dry” Friday Morning Forecast
04/08 Ryan’s “Breezy & Dry” Friday Morning Forecast