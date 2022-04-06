Online registration underway for incoming LCSD kindergarteners

LAMAR COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Lamar County School District is currently holding online registration for incoming kindergarten students.

Online registration started on Monday, April 4, and will end Friday, April 8.

The district has made a QR Code for parents to scan to be able to register their child. Parents can also visit the school district’s website to register as well.

New families coming into the district must create an ActiveParent account first and then complete the “New Student” registration. A QR Code is available to scan for new families that will direct them to a “New Student Registration How-To Video.”

Current families can use their existing ActiveParent account to complete the registration. If you forget your ActiveParent login, contact the school for assistance.

LCSD says all new students must upload a birth certificate, shot record (Form 121) and two proofs of residency (see LCSD website for additional information).

Current LCSD Pre-K students will complete “Returning Student” registration using their code that will be sent home on Monday, April 8. Two proofs of residency are required to be submitted.

On April 11-15, schools will contact registered students to visit the school and complete a Kindergarten screener. LCSD notes that some children will be screened at their childcare centers.

First day of school for LCSD kindergarten students will be done in alphabetical order, with students with last names A-K starting on July 21 and students with last names L-Z beginning on July 22.

LCSD Kindergarten Registration Handout

