MEMA: No injuries reported in latest round of harsh weather

PEARL, Miss. (WDAM) - The Mississippi Emergency Management Agency said the National Weather Service confirmed at least five tornadoes touched down during Tuesday’s severe weather.

No injuries have been reported, MEMA said. Surveys and assessments continue.

The following is a preliminary assessment and the numbers will during the process.

The following counties reported some type of damage, ranging from affected to destroyed.

Covington County

Jefferson Davis County

Lauderdale County

Newton County

Wayne County

To see a video of the April 5 damage, click here.

This week, MEMA will be requesting the Federal Emergency Management Agency to conduct joint damage assessments for individual assessments for the March 22 and March 30 severe weather events.

At this time, federal assistance is not available.

MEMA is in the process of collecting and validating data.

Residents can contact the MEMA Call Center for information on resources following the recent severe weather: 1-800-445-6362.

