Laurel mayor gives State of the City address

By Caroline Wood
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - City of Laurel Mayor Johnny Magee presented the State of the City address to the city council and citizens.

The address came Tuesday night at City Hall during the city council meeting.

Magee spoke about the current conditions of Laurel in an effort to help citizens and the council understand what’s going on in the city.

He says there were a few main points he wanted to address during the speech.

“The raised grant that we’re applying for... $25 million. It’s going to give us a east-west access from one side of town to the other... completing the other four ball fields at Sportsplex... and having all the street projects going on that we have at one time,” Magee said.

The mayor gives the State of the City address once a year.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

