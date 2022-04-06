Win Stuff
Pine Belt Marketplace
Pine Belt Connect
Jobs
Law Call
Farm to Table
Advertisement

Hattiesburg mayor speaks on improving storm drainage systems

According to Barker, the city will continue to look at innovations for stormwater systems...
According to Barker, the city will continue to look at innovations for stormwater systems projects such as detention basins that can hold the excess water.(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Apr. 5, 2022 at 7:00 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With the City of Hattiesburg and the rest of the Pine Belt experiencing heavy rains today, flooding seemed to be a top concern for those traveling on the road.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says advancing the infrastructure to improve the storm systems is a top priority for the city.

Barker says prior to the 1980s, the city didn’t have as many stormwater mitigation requirements for new developments, which is one of the reasons why flooding is more prone in some parts areas of Hattiesburg.

“We’re also seeing more flash flooding events, and in a relatively flat city, that can create some flooding problems right away. Going forward, what I think what we will do as a city is, first, we have to map our drain and stormwater system. Same thing we did with our water and sewer system, we need to apply to stormwater projects and know exactly where all the drains goes in the entire city. We need a watershed master plan, which means we look at all the areas that take water out of the city whether it’s Gordon’s Creek, Mixon’s creek and try to plan for future events,” said Barker.

According to Barker, the city will continue to look at innovations for stormwater systems projects such as detention basins that can hold the excess water.

Copyright 2022 WDAM. All rights reserved.

Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

.
LIST: School closings, early dismissals ahead of severe weather threat
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Former Mississippi teacher gets 6 years, must register as sex offender for rape
Trio arrested in Jones County after traffic stop.
3 charged after Jones County traffic stop
In total, three firearms were seized during those arrests, according to Moore, and all the...
HPD, Metro Narcotics arrest 5 men on various charges in Hub City Friday
Matthew Logan, 37, of Mosell.
Moselle man arrested on multiple drug-related charges, JCSD hosts press conference

Latest News

The Salem Opry House Restaurant in Covington County lost part of its roof during Tuesday...
6 homes, other Covington structures damaged in morning storms
With the new plant in Bond, Enviva officials are promising about 100 new local jobs with wages...
Governor Reeves visits Stone County to announce new Enviva plant
Water has since receded from most of the streets in the area. Drivers are urged to use caution...
Heavy rains cause street flooding in Hattiesburg
District 2 Supervisor Sharon Thompson said Rawls Springs has a history with flooding issues.
Heavy rains cause flooding in Rawls Springs