Hattiesburg mayor speaks on improving storm drainage systems

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - With the City of Hattiesburg and the rest of the Pine Belt experiencing heavy rains today, flooding seemed to be a top concern for those traveling on the road.

Hattiesburg Mayor Toby Barker says advancing the infrastructure to improve the storm systems is a top priority for the city.

Barker says prior to the 1980s, the city didn’t have as many stormwater mitigation requirements for new developments, which is one of the reasons why flooding is more prone in some parts areas of Hattiesburg.

“We’re also seeing more flash flooding events, and in a relatively flat city, that can create some flooding problems right away. Going forward, what I think what we will do as a city is, first, we have to map our drain and stormwater system. Same thing we did with our water and sewer system, we need to apply to stormwater projects and know exactly where all the drains goes in the entire city. We need a watershed master plan, which means we look at all the areas that take water out of the city whether it’s Gordon’s Creek, Mixon’s creek and try to plan for future events,” said Barker.

According to Barker, the city will continue to look at innovations for stormwater systems projects such as detention basins that can hold the excess water.

