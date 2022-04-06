Win Stuff
Coleman Center celebrates ‘Week of the Young Child’

Coleman Center
Coleman Center(WDAM Staff)
By Marissa McCardell
Published: Apr. 6, 2022 at 6:17 PM CDT
PETAL, Miss. (WDAM) - This week, April 4 - 8, the Petal Coleman Center is celebrating ‘Week of the Young Child’ by providing daily learning activities for children five years and younger.

Coleman Center Director Dede Smith says this week is sponsored by the National Association for Education of Young Children.

Smith also says the kids can participate in a different activity every day.

Children have been able to participate in activities such as the pre-school art show, outside fun with musical instruments, sensory activities and a play shop, which allows them to have fun while still learning material.

“First of all, we want them to love to learn, and we want them to recognize it’s not all about learning their letters and their sounds and that kind of thing. The most important thing is for them to learn to be kind to one another, to interact with one another, to feel safe and to feel that they are able to achieve anything in the future,” said Smith.

Smith says any child, from ages 0-5, is welcome to attend the week’s learning activities. This is a time that allows the center to focus on the work they do with the young kids in the community.

Come join us daily from 10:00 am- 11:00 am for learning activities.

Posted by The Coleman Center on Wednesday, March 23, 2022

